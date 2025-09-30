Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

A 50-year-old labourer named Hari Shankar Rajbhar was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident involving a Mahindra Bolero in Ballia. The incident occurred in the Maniyar Police Station area, and the driver fled the scene. Authorities are actively searching for the suspect amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Ballia, a 50-year-old labourer lost his life after a hit-and-run accident involving a Mahindra Bolero. The victim, identified as Hari Shankar Rajbhar, was reportedly cycling his way home when he was struck late Monday night, police reported on Tuesday.

The accident happened in the Maniyar Police Station area, with the driver of the vehicle fleeing the scene immediately. As per the authorities, Rajbhar, a resident of Nawat village and a labourer in Dhanauti Duraunda village, sustained severe injuries due to the collision.

Despite being rushed to a local government hospital and later to the district hospital, Rajbhar succumbed to his injuries. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as the police intensify their search for the driver involved in this fatal accident.

