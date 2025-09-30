Left Menu

Euro Zone Yields Drop Amid Anticipated Inflation Data

Euro zone yields saw a slight decline ahead of upcoming inflation data from major EU economies like Germany, France, and Italy. Forecasts suggest the European Central Bank may maintain interest rates. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasuries have become a focal point for investors. Bund and French bond yields showed minor fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:13 IST
Euro zone yields experienced a marginal decline on Tuesday as markets awaited inflation data from Germany, France, and Italy. Analysts predict these figures are unlikely to change the European Central Bank's interest rate outlook, with expectations of stability persisting through early 2027.

While the euro area's fixed income markets have been indecisive, U.S. Treasuries have recently taken center stage. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield decreased by 0.5 basis points, resting at 2.70%. In contrast, U.S. Treasuries remained largely static in early trading sessions.

Further, German import prices fell by 1.5% year-on-year in August. Simultaneously, the yield spread between the 10-year Bunds and French government bonds indicated investor sentiment towards French fiscal policies. New French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced a budget deficit target close to that of his predecessor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

