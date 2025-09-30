Left Menu

Trump's Peace Plan: A Bold Step Towards Lasting Peace in Gaza

President Donald J. Trump's comprehensive plan aims to end the Gaza conflict by creating a terror-free, economically vibrant Gaza. Key points include the demilitarization of Hamas, hostage exchanges, international aid, a transitional governance body led by Trump, and a focus on long-term economic development.

Updated: 30-09-2025 13:43 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the White House unveiled a comprehensive peace plan aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Drafted under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, the plan outlines a vision for a terror-free, economically prosperous Gaza.

A key feature of the proposal is the establishment of a transitional governance structure led by a technocratic Palestinian committee, with oversight by an international body chaired by Trump. This aims to ensure efficient public services and robust economic development through international investment.

Additionally, the plan calls for the demilitarization of Hamas, international aid influx, and the creation of a special economic zone. The ultimate goal is to pave the way for Palestinian self-determination and lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

