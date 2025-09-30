Left Menu

Germany's Top Court Overturns Dieselgate Insurance Settlement

Germany's highest appeals court has annulled a lower court's endorsement of a Volkswagen settlement regarding directors' and officers' liability insurance in the dieselgate scandal. The decision mandates a rehearing of legal challenges against annual votes supporting settlements with former management board members.

  • Country:
  • Germany

