Germany's Top Court Overturns Dieselgate Insurance Settlement
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:54 IST
- Germany
Germany's top appeals court has overturned a lower court's decision supporting a Volkswagen settlement over directors' and officers' liability insurance in the dieselgate case.
The Federal Court of Justice has mandated that the lower court must rehear the case and evaluate legal challenges related to annual general meeting votes that favored liability settlements with former management board members.
