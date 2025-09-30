Gender-Based Crimes Soar: A Closer Look at 2023 Statistics

A marginal rise in crimes against women was reported in 2023, with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) logging nearly 4.5 lakh cases. This marks a slight increase from previous years, highlighting persistent concerns in women's safety across India.

The data shows Uttar Pradesh leading in the number of cases, while Telangana reported the highest crime rate per lakh female population. Charges include domestic violence, kidnapping, and sexual assault, with 133,676 cases involving cruelty by a husband or relatives.

Despite the growing numbers, the overall chargesheeting rate remains at 77.6% for 2023, indicating significant pendency. The statistics underscore a critical need for effective measures to combat gender-based crimes nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)