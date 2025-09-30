Mystery Explosion Rocks Alur Home, Leaving Couple Seriously Injured
A suspicious explosion in Alur taluk severely injured a couple, Kavya and Sudarshan. Initially suspected as a cylinder blast, the exact cause remains unclear. Investigation teams are examining various possible causes, including carpentry work and chemical components found at the scene.
In Alur taluk, Hassan district, a mysterious explosion seriously injured a couple, sparking an urgent investigation by authorities.
The blast, initially thought to be a cylinder explosion, occurred late on Monday night. However, police have not yet determined the precise cause.
Kavya and Sudarshan, the injured couple, are in critical condition at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru. Police investigations are exploring multiple angles, including carpentry work and chemical substances that may have been present at the site.
