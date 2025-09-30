Global Leaders Rally Behind Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan aims to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with support from several global leaders. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu backs the plan, though Hamas has yet to agree. The initiative calls for the release of hostages and humanitarian aid for Gaza.
U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan to resolve the longstanding conflict in Gaza has garnered international support, including approval from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal has been presented to Palestinian militant group Hamas, although acceptance from their side remains pending.
Netanyahu affirmed his endorsement, stating that the plan fulfills Israel's goals by promising the return of hostages, dismantling of Hamas' military capabilities, and the prevention of future threats from Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas faces pressure from various international entities, including the EU and neighboring countries, to accept the plan and facilitate peace.
Notably, global leaders, including those from the EU and Middle Eastern countries, have welcomed the plan, citing it as a historic opportunity for peace. The U.S.-backed proposal aims for the cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages, and the introduction of vital humanitarian aid. The initiative emphasizes a two-state solution to foster lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
