Bomb Threats Unraveled: Arrest in Kullu Shakes Himachal Pradesh

Nitin Sharma, the man nabbed by Mysuru Police in connection with a spate of bomb threat emails, has been transported to Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Officials confirmed Sharma's five-day police remand following the bomb threats targeting governmental offices and public spaces in the region.

Authorities revealed that bomb teams and surveillance units were deployed after threat emails were also reported in Chamba and Hamirpur in late April 2025. Comprehensive investigations commenced after initial threats were directed at key officials, including Himachal's Chief Secretary and DC Mandi earlier in the month.

The investigation led police to seize two mobile phones from southern India, uncovering that the device used in the threats was a stolen phone from Medikeri, Karnataka. Sharma, with a history of similar offenses across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Hyderabad, remains in custody as security operations intensify.

