Gujarat Clerk's Mysterious Death Amid Document Leak Controversy

Nishidh Jani, a Gujarat Maritime Board employee arrested for leaking documents to journalist Mahesh Langa, died shortly after being admitted to a hospital. Jani, suffering from lung issues, was detained following allegations of document theft and corruption involving Langa, who faced GST scam charges.

Nishidh Jani, a clerk at the Gujarat Maritime Board, has died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly providing confidential government documents to journalist Mahesh Langa. Jani's death comes shortly after he was admitted to a civil hospital, according to the local police.

Jani was suffering from a lung-related illness and was lodged in Sabarmati Central Prison following his arrest two weeks previously. The Gandhinagar district superintendent of police, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, stated that Jani's health rapidly declined on Monday night, leading to his hospitalization where he died during treatment.

The clerk had been implicated in a case registered in October 2024 against journalist Mahesh Langa, resulting from the discovery of sensitive Gujarat Maritime Board documents at Langa's residence. The investigation aligns with other charges faced by Langa including his involvement in a purported Goods and Services Tax scam.

