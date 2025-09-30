Rising Tide of Juvenile Crime: A Closer Look at India's NCRB Report 2023

The latest NCRB report for 2023 shows a concerning rise in juvenile crime across India, increasing by 2.7% compared to 2022. Delhi recorded the most alarming figures, with a crime rate of 41 per one-lakh children, significantly surpassing the national average of 7.1.

Overall, 31,365 cases were registered against juveniles, with most offenders falling in the 16-18 age bracket. Despite this upward trend, states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra posted decreases in absolute crime figures. Conversely, Bihar and Tamil Nadu saw notable increases in juvenile crime rates.

Crimes against persons, including murder, rape, and assault, were prevalent, as were property crimes. The report categorizes offences into IPC and SLL cases, with offences affecting the human body totaling 11,967. The data highlights regional disparities, underscoring a need for targeted interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)