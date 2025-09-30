Left Menu

Xi Jinping Reinforces Stance Against Taiwan Independence

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated China's opposition to Taiwan independence and external interference, emphasizing national sovereignty and integrity at a reception for the 76th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. He promised to enhance cross-strait exchanges and cooperation.

Updated: 30-09-2025 17:06 IST
Xi Jinping Reinforces Stance Against Taiwan Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

During a reception in Beijing celebrating the 76th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping reinforced opposition to Taiwan independence and external interference. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the state's news agency.

Xi Jinping's remarks come amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as he underscored the need for steadfast opposition to separatist activities.

Aside from firmly opposing secessionist movements, Xi also pledged to deepen exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, suggesting that dialogue remains a key focus.

