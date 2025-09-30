Xi Jinping Reinforces Stance Against Taiwan Independence

During a reception in Beijing celebrating the 76th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping reinforced opposition to Taiwan independence and external interference. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the state's news agency.

Xi Jinping's remarks come amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as he underscored the need for steadfast opposition to separatist activities.

Aside from firmly opposing secessionist movements, Xi also pledged to deepen exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, suggesting that dialogue remains a key focus.