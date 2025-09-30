Left Menu

Kargil-Leh Unity: A Stand for Ladakh's Identity and Justice

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) aligns with the Leh Apex Body in suspending talks with the Indian government after recent police actions in Leh. They demand the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others, a judicial inquiry, and an end to being labeled as anti-national for demanding statehood in Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has announced its support for the Leh Apex Body's decision to halt discussions with the Centre, citing recent police actions as the reason. Both bodies demand the release of detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others, alongside a judicial inquiry into a deadly police firing in Leh.

The decision, a significant stance taken by the KDA and LAB, aims to pressure the Indian government into addressing their grievances, including a demand for statehood for Ladakh. Asgar Ali Karbalai, KDA co-chairman, emphasized their continuous communication with LAB and condemned the portrayal of Ladakhis as 'anti-nationals'.

Ladakh leaders voiced their frustration over the dismissal of their peaceful demands by the government, stressing their constitutional rights. They also condemned targeted police actions during a shutdown in Leh, calling for accountability and an end to the incarceration of activists under stringent laws.

