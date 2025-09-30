Ukrainian Suspect Arrested in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion Case

A Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosion that occurred in 2022 has been arrested in Poland, according to a statement from the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw.

Volodymyr Z. was apprehended in Pruszkow, central Poland, as reported by RMF FM, and has since been transferred to the District Prosecutor's Office. The arrest was conducted under a European arrest warrant issued by German authorities.

This arrest is the second in a series connected to the undersea pipeline explosions, with a previous detention of another Ukrainian man occurring in Italy last month.