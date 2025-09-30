Left Menu

Ukrainian Suspect Arrested in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion Case

A Ukrainian man, Volodymyr Z., was arrested in Poland for allegedly being involved in explosions damaging the Nord Stream pipelines. The arrest follows another related detention in Italy last month and was executed based on a European warrant issued by German authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:14 IST
Ukrainian Suspect Arrested in Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion Case
arrest
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Ukrainian man suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosion that occurred in 2022 has been arrested in Poland, according to a statement from the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw.

Volodymyr Z. was apprehended in Pruszkow, central Poland, as reported by RMF FM, and has since been transferred to the District Prosecutor's Office. The arrest was conducted under a European arrest warrant issued by German authorities.

This arrest is the second in a series connected to the undersea pipeline explosions, with a previous detention of another Ukrainian man occurring in Italy last month.

TRENDING

1
Alternative Sugarcane Varieties: A Call for Agricultural Innovation

Alternative Sugarcane Varieties: A Call for Agricultural Innovation

 India
2
Surprise Shake-Up in China's International Department

Surprise Shake-Up in China's International Department

 Global
3
Tragedy on the Tracks: Alarming Rise in Railway Accidents

Tragedy on the Tracks: Alarming Rise in Railway Accidents

 India
4
Trump Eager for Hamas Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan

Trump Eager for Hamas Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025