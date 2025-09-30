Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Efficiency
In 2023, Gujarat reported 8,976 violent crimes, a decrease from 2022, with a crime rate below India's average. The state's charge-sheeting rate was 83.8%, surpassing the national average of 74.1%. Crimes included murder, abduction, and robbery, with 7,805 crimes against women noted.
- Country:
- India
In 2023, Gujarat witnessed 8,976 incidents of violent crime, marking a slight decrease from the previous year's figure of 9,015, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report. This translates to a crime rate of 12.5 per lakh population, well below the national average of 31.2.
The state also boasted an impressive charge-sheeting rate of 83.8% in violent crime cases, overtaking the national rate of 74.1%. Despite the decrease in incidents, Gujarat lagged behind states like Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu in terms of charge-sheeting efficiency.
Among the reported cases in 2023 were 968 murder incidents, 1,792 abductions, 634 rapes, and numerous other crimes. Additionally, 7,805 crimes against women were recorded, reflecting a slightly better outcome than in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder
Alarming Rise: Chhattisgarh Leads in Senior Citizen Murders in India
Delhi's Murder Surge: Capital's Crime Wave Revealed
Delhi's Alarming Crime Rates Against Women in 2023
Jammu and Kashmir Records Notable Drop in Overall Crime from 2021 to 2023