Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Efficiency

In 2023, Gujarat witnessed 8,976 incidents of violent crime, marking a slight decrease from the previous year's figure of 9,015, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report. This translates to a crime rate of 12.5 per lakh population, well below the national average of 31.2.

The state also boasted an impressive charge-sheeting rate of 83.8% in violent crime cases, overtaking the national rate of 74.1%. Despite the decrease in incidents, Gujarat lagged behind states like Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu in terms of charge-sheeting efficiency.

Among the reported cases in 2023 were 968 murder incidents, 1,792 abductions, 634 rapes, and numerous other crimes. Additionally, 7,805 crimes against women were recorded, reflecting a slightly better outcome than in 2022.

