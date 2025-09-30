Left Menu

Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Efficiency

In 2023, Gujarat reported 8,976 violent crimes, a decrease from 2022, with a crime rate below India's average. The state's charge-sheeting rate was 83.8%, surpassing the national average of 74.1%. Crimes included murder, abduction, and robbery, with 7,805 crimes against women noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:16 IST
Gujarat's Crime Rate Below National Average Despite High Charge-Sheeting Efficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2023, Gujarat witnessed 8,976 incidents of violent crime, marking a slight decrease from the previous year's figure of 9,015, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report. This translates to a crime rate of 12.5 per lakh population, well below the national average of 31.2.

The state also boasted an impressive charge-sheeting rate of 83.8% in violent crime cases, overtaking the national rate of 74.1%. Despite the decrease in incidents, Gujarat lagged behind states like Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu in terms of charge-sheeting efficiency.

Among the reported cases in 2023 were 968 murder incidents, 1,792 abductions, 634 rapes, and numerous other crimes. Additionally, 7,805 crimes against women were recorded, reflecting a slightly better outcome than in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

 India
2
BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

 United Arab Emirates
3
Surrender of UTA Militants Marks Peaceful Shift in Arunachal Pradesh

Surrender of UTA Militants Marks Peaceful Shift in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
4
India's Edible Oil Industry Navigates Path to Self-Sufficiency Amid Policy Changes

India's Edible Oil Industry Navigates Path to Self-Sufficiency Amid Policy C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025