Hegseth Criticizes 'Decades of Decay' in U.S. Military at Commanders' Gathering

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth condemned the policies promoting diversity in the military, calling the institution the 'Woke Department.' During a gathering of military leaders, he emphasized the need for fitness and grooming standards. President Trump also planned to address military leaders at the event.

Pete Hegseth

In a bold address near Washington D.C., U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized what he termed "decades of decay" within the U.S. military. Speaking at a significant convening of military leaders, Hegseth aligned his remarks against policies supporting diversity and inclusion, which he claimed had misguided the military.

Hegseth expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of military leadership, particularly targeting the physical fitness and appearance of high-ranking officials. "It's completely unacceptable," he remarked, highlighting his intent to enforce stricter fitness and grooming standards, stating, "No more beardos."

President Donald Trump later addressed these leaders to express support and solidarity, emphasizing his admiration for the military at an unannounced meeting at the Marine Corps University in Quantico. The auditorium was a symbol of American strength, adorned with a large flag and declarations of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

