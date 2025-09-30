Left Menu

Kerala Government Ordered to Expedite Vigilance Status Report for IPS Officer

The Central Administrative Tribunal has directed the Kerala government to forward IPS officer Yogesh Gupta's vigilance status report to the Centre within five days, citing unjustifiable delays. Gupta, currently the DGP of Fire and Rescue Service in Kerala, claims the delay has affected his consideration for central government roles.

Updated: 30-09-2025 18:37 IST
  India

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has criticized the Kerala government for delaying the forwarding of IPS officer Yogesh Gupta's vigilance status report to the Centre. The tribunal has ordered the state to comply within five days to alleviate any further delays.

In its decision, prompted by a plea from Gupta, the CAT's Ernakulam Bench, consisting of Justice Sunil Thomas and administrative member V Rama Mathew, noted that the state government had not provided any valid reasons for the delay in sending the report, despite continuous reminders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Gupta, serving as the DGP of Fire and Rescue Services in Kerala, argued that the delay hindered his potential appointment to higher central government positions. The Kerala government initially withheld the report citing a pending inquiry from his previous role at the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

