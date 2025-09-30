Ukraine is at the forefront of sharing its drone defense expertise with European nations, as tensions rise with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian military personnel are conducting joint exercises in Denmark to impart their knowledge on combating Russian drones.

European defense ministers recently agreed to establish a 'drone wall' along the borders with Russia and Ukraine to better safeguard their airspace. With Ukraine and Russia leading in drone warfare technology, Europe seeks to enhance its defenses, making Ukrainian experience pivotal.

The increasing sightings of drones in Denmark have raised concerns about Russian espionage, underscoring the timely deployment of the Ukrainian mission. Meanwhile, a Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Sumy region tragically claimed the lives of a family of four, highlighting the conflict's devastating human toll.

