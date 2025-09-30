Left Menu

Ukraine Shares Drone Defense Expertise with Europe Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine's military is collaborating with European countries to share its expertise in combating Russian drones, with operations already underway in Denmark. This mission hopes to strengthen Europe’s drone defenses as it lags behind Ukraine and Russia in drone warfare technology. The initiative comes amid increasing tensions and airspace violations.

Ukraine is at the forefront of sharing its drone defense expertise with European nations, as tensions rise with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian military personnel are conducting joint exercises in Denmark to impart their knowledge on combating Russian drones.

European defense ministers recently agreed to establish a 'drone wall' along the borders with Russia and Ukraine to better safeguard their airspace. With Ukraine and Russia leading in drone warfare technology, Europe seeks to enhance its defenses, making Ukrainian experience pivotal.

The increasing sightings of drones in Denmark have raised concerns about Russian espionage, underscoring the timely deployment of the Ukrainian mission. Meanwhile, a Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Sumy region tragically claimed the lives of a family of four, highlighting the conflict's devastating human toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

