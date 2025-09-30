Tragic Loss: Young Man's Body Found in Ranchi Well

In a tragic turn of events, police recovered the body of 18-year-old Md Samad from a well in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The young man, hailing from Simdega district, was residing with relatives when the incident occurred.

Officer-in-charge Ramnarayan Singh of Ratu police station confirmed that the death was caused by drowning. Meanwhile, the body has been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have registered an unnatural death case, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)