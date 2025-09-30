Tragic Loss: Young Man's Body Found in Ranchi Well
An 18-year-old man named Md Samad was found dead in a well in Ranchi. Originally from Simdega district, he was staying with relatives near Ratu. The cause of death has been reported as drowning. Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem at RIMS, and an unnatural death case is registered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, police recovered the body of 18-year-old Md Samad from a well in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The young man, hailing from Simdega district, was residing with relatives when the incident occurred.
Officer-in-charge Ramnarayan Singh of Ratu police station confirmed that the death was caused by drowning. Meanwhile, the body has been sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for a post-mortem examination.
Authorities have registered an unnatural death case, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- Jharkhand
- Md Samad
- drowning
- post-mortem
- RIMS
- Simdega
- police
- crime news
- investigation
Advertisement