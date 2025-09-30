Ladakh's Road to Peace: Curfew Relaxed Amid Tensions

The curfew in Leh, Ladakh, which had gripped the town for almost a week, was relaxed throughout most of the day on Tuesday, offering a semblance of normalcy to residents and business owners who have felt the strain of the restrictive measures that followed last week's violent clashes.

In a move intended to return life to the everyday rhythm, marketplaces buzzed with activity and transport resumed on all roads as the authorities extended the initial four-hour curfew relaxation up to 5 PM due to the calm environment. Despite the return of daily commerce, educational institutions stayed shuttered as a precautionary measure.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been a central figure in overseeing the security reviews. His appeals to the public for peace, unity, and restraint highlight governmental efforts to stabilize the region. Concurrently, the Leh BJP pressed for accountability in the recent violence while advocating for the release of those detained for lesser charges.

