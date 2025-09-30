Corruption Crackdown: DDA Officer Dismissed after 40-Year-Old Scandal Resurfaces

In a significant development, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena sanctioned the dismissal of an assistant section officer from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) amid allegations of corruption related to land allotment in the Safdarjung Enclave area. A statement from Raj Niwas highlighted this on Tuesday.

This dismissal marks the third such action in connection to a long-standing case, initially flagged by the Land and Building Department of the Delhi government almost four decades ago. Officials stated that it sends a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated within the DDA, urging a review of penalties for others involved.

The accused officer, along with colleagues, allegedly facilitated land allocations worth substantial amounts using fraudulent documentation. The failure to scrutinize this case thoroughly despite a four-decade-long history suggests collusion with outside parties and malafide intentions, officials noted.

