Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

In a tragic incident in Karnaee village, Ballia, authorities discovered the body of 52-year-old Dhanji Rajbhar beneath a culvert on Tuesday. Police reached the scene after locals reported seeing the body floating in the water.

Circle Officer Mohammad Usman confirmed the deceased's identity and revealed that Rajbhar was a resident of the village. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Preliminary findings suggest that Rajbhar's death could have been accidental, resulting from a fall. However, the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident to rule out any foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)