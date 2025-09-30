Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia
In Karnaee village, Ballia, a 52-year-old man named Dhanji Rajbhar was found dead under a culvert. Villagers spotted his body in water and alerted authorities. Police suspect accidental death but are investigating further. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
In a tragic incident in Karnaee village, Ballia, authorities discovered the body of 52-year-old Dhanji Rajbhar beneath a culvert on Tuesday. Police reached the scene after locals reported seeing the body floating in the water.
Circle Officer Mohammad Usman confirmed the deceased's identity and revealed that Rajbhar was a resident of the village. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
Preliminary findings suggest that Rajbhar's death could have been accidental, resulting from a fall. However, the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident to rule out any foul play.
(With inputs from agencies.)