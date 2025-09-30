Left Menu

Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

In Karnaee village, Ballia, a 52-year-old man named Dhanji Rajbhar was found dead under a culvert. Villagers spotted his body in water and alerted authorities. Police suspect accidental death but are investigating further. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:45 IST
Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Karnaee village, Ballia, authorities discovered the body of 52-year-old Dhanji Rajbhar beneath a culvert on Tuesday. Police reached the scene after locals reported seeing the body floating in the water.

Circle Officer Mohammad Usman confirmed the deceased's identity and revealed that Rajbhar was a resident of the village. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Preliminary findings suggest that Rajbhar's death could have been accidental, resulting from a fall. However, the police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident to rule out any foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Amid Karur Tragedy

Tensions Rise: Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against TVK Leader Ami...

 India
2
Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

 Ukraine
3
SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

SJVN Powers Ahead: 128.88 MW Solar Capacity Commissioned in Bikaner

 India
4
Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

Empowering Elderly: Celebrating the International Day of Older Persons

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025