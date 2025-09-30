Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Sees Slight Decline in Tribal Crimes, Yet Remains in Spotlight

The latest NCRB report highlights a slight decline in crimes against Scheduled Tribes in Madhya Pradesh, with 2,858 cases in 2023 compared to 2,979 in 2022. Despite this decrease, MP remains second nationally, following Manipur. The state also reports significant concerns in crimes against women and suicides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reveals a slight drop in the number of crimes against Scheduled Tribes in Madhya Pradesh, recording 2,858 cases in 2023, down from 2,979 in 2022.

Nationally, crimes against tribal communities rose to 12,954. Manipur led with 3,399 cases, while Madhya Pradesh was second, followed by Rajasthan. Despite the decrease, the issue remains significant, highlighted by Opposition Leader Umang Singhar's criticism of the state's handling of tribal rights.

Madhya Pradesh faces further challenges, ranking fifth in crimes against women and third in suicides, according to the report, demonstrating systemic issues that need addressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

