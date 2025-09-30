Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia to Expel Austrian Diplomat

Russia will expel an Austrian diplomat in a retaliatory move after Austria expelled a Russian diplomat. The Russian diplomat has already left Austria. The decision was confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who stated that one Austrian diplomat of similar rank would soon leave Russia.

In a tit-for-tat diplomatic maneuver, Russia has announced it will expel an Austrian diplomat following Austria's decision to eject a Russian representative. This development was confirmed by Russian state news agencies on Tuesday, underscoring the escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow has indicated that a Russian diplomat has already exited Austria in compliance with Vienna's decision. This marks a significant diplomatic setback, as both countries engage in reciprocatory actions.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, informed that the Austrian government has been briefed on Russia's planned countermeasure. 'One of the Austrian diplomats of similar rank will soon be departing from Russia,' Zakharova confirmed, pointing to the ongoing strain in diplomatic relations.

