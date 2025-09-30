Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia to Expel Austrian Diplomat

In a tit-for-tat diplomatic maneuver, Russia has announced it will expel an Austrian diplomat following Austria's decision to eject a Russian representative. This development was confirmed by Russian state news agencies on Tuesday, underscoring the escalating tensions between the two nations.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow has indicated that a Russian diplomat has already exited Austria in compliance with Vienna's decision. This marks a significant diplomatic setback, as both countries engage in reciprocatory actions.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, informed that the Austrian government has been briefed on Russia's planned countermeasure. 'One of the Austrian diplomats of similar rank will soon be departing from Russia,' Zakharova confirmed, pointing to the ongoing strain in diplomatic relations.

