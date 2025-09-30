Crackdown on Overstaying Foreign Nationals in Cyberabad

The Cyberabad police have taken decisive action by repatriating 23 foreign nationals who were illegally residing in India. This development follows a police raid at a farmhouse in Bakaram village, where an illegal birthday party was reportedly being hosted with loud music.

During the raid, authorities discovered 51 foreign nationals comprising 37 Ugandans, along with individuals from Nigeria, Liberia, Botswana, and other African nations. Upon verification, it was confirmed that 36 of these individuals lacked valid passports, visas, or permits.

The Foreigners' Regional Registration Office in Hyderabad, acting on police recommendations, issued Movement Restriction Orders. Consequently, affected individuals were moved to detention centres in Cyberabad and Hyderabad. Among them, 20 were granted exit permission and have been repatriated, while police continue efforts for those remaining, contingent on embassy approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)