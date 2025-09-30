Left Menu

Unmasking the Insurance Conspiracy: A Tale of Widespread Fraud

Sambhal police uncovered a shocking insurance fraud in which Vishal Singhal allegedly murdered his parents and ex-wife, staging their deaths as accidents to claim over Rs 50 crore in insurance. The investigation is part of a broader campaign against the 'insurance mafia,' revealing multiple murders disguised as accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:30 IST
In a shocking revelation, Sambhal police have uncovered an alleged insurance fraud involving multiple murders camouflaged as accidental deaths. The accused, Vishal Singhal, reportedly orchestrated the deaths of his parents and former wife to claim insurance payouts surpassing Rs 50 crore.

The investigation, spearheaded by Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, forms part of an ongoing campaign against the so-called 'insurance mafia.' Earlier this year, the campaign successfully exposed four other murders disguised as accidents.

The case came to light when a Meerut resident reported Vishal Singhal's alleged crimes to the authorities. The Sambhal police confirmed foul play in the deaths, and SP Bishnoi has vowed stringent legal action, including proceedings under the Gangsters Act, to dismantle the fraudulent network.

