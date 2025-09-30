Unmasking the Insurance Conspiracy: A Tale of Widespread Fraud

In a shocking revelation, Sambhal police have uncovered an alleged insurance fraud involving multiple murders camouflaged as accidental deaths. The accused, Vishal Singhal, reportedly orchestrated the deaths of his parents and former wife to claim insurance payouts surpassing Rs 50 crore.

The investigation, spearheaded by Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, forms part of an ongoing campaign against the so-called 'insurance mafia.' Earlier this year, the campaign successfully exposed four other murders disguised as accidents.

The case came to light when a Meerut resident reported Vishal Singhal's alleged crimes to the authorities. The Sambhal police confirmed foul play in the deaths, and SP Bishnoi has vowed stringent legal action, including proceedings under the Gangsters Act, to dismantle the fraudulent network.