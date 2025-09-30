Left Menu

Trump's Bold Drug Price Cut Pledge

President Donald Trump announced a plan to dramatically reduce drug prices by 100% or more, aiming for significant reductions in medication costs. While emphasizing the magnitude of this move, details on implementation remain unclear, with an announcement with Pfizer on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:01 IST
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday his administration's intention to slash drug prices by 100% or more. This assertion was made in anticipation of a scheduled announcement in collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, targeting price reductions for particular medications.

Speaking to reporters upon his return to the White House after addressing military personnel in Virginia, Trump emphasized the significance of the initiative. 'I think it's one of the biggest things that we'll do,' he stated, highlighting potential price cuts that could exceed 300% in certain instances.

Despite the boldness of the promise, the president did not provide specifics on the mechanisms or strategies for enacting these substantial reductions. Observers await further details on how this ambitious plan will unfold and its potential impact on healthcare costs nationwide.

