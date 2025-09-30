Controversy in Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Outrage

Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has ignited significant unrest in the region of Ladakh, as senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan and political activist Yogendra Yadav draw attention to the perceived injustice. They argue that the charges are ill-founded and his arrest is causing more harm than perceived good.

Bhushan, alongside Yadav at a press conference, emphasized the emotional impact of Wangchuk's arrest, pointing out that pivotal groups such as the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance refuse to engage in dialogue with the central government until his release. The continued detention is seen as an escalation that threatens regional peace.

Yadav further criticized the government's actions as petty, likening it to colonial times, and underscored how Wangchuk, celebrated as the 'Gandhi of Ladakh,' has the support of national civil society groups. The demands include Wangchuk's release and a judicial inquiry into recent events in Leh.