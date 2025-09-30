FCC Contemplates Sweeping Changes to Media Ownership Rules

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to consider lifting the long-standing ban on mergers among the largest broadcast networks, including NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox. This move signals potential changes to the current media ownership landscape.

The FCC has announced it is opening up for public comment, contemplating a reversal of the rule that prevents any mergers among the 'Big Four' networks. As part of this reevaluation, the FCC is also seeking opinions on whether to eliminate or alter rules that restrict a single entity from owning more than two of the four largest TV stations in a local market, as well as limits on the number of local radio stations under single ownership.

Such changes could reshape the competitive dynamics in the broadcasting industry and affect how media is consumed across the United States. Public feedback will play a critical role in shaping the FCC's final decision on these media ownership rules.

