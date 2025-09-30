Left Menu

Tensions Rise as International Flotilla Nears Gaza

Italy's navy will stop escorting the Global Sumud Flotilla 150 nautical miles from Gaza. The flotilla aims to break Israel's blockade of Gaza. Despite Italy's warnings of a diplomatic incident, activist Maria Elena Delia confirmed the group's resolve to proceed, as tensions with Israel remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:27 IST
  • Italy

Italy's navy is set to disengage from escorting the Global Sumud Flotilla once it reaches 150 nautical miles from Gaza, according to the Italian defense ministry. This flotilla, consisting of over 40 civilian vessels, plans to challenge Israel's blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

The flotilla includes parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists like Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Italian officials have communicated repeatedly that their escort will stop to avoid a diplomatic incident with Israel. Activists, however, have expressed intentions to continue their voyage.

Tensions are high as Israel vows to use any means to prevent the flotilla from reaching Gaza, labeling its blockade as a lawful act against Hamas. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto warned of potential arrests at sea and urged the flotilla to accept a compromise, which was refused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

