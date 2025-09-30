Left Menu

Bribery Busted: GST Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, a GST inspector was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a businessman in Una district. The Vigilance Bureau arrested the inspector, who demanded Rs 1.50 lakh to settle a false tax return case, but settled for Rs 1.25 lakh.

A GST inspector in Himachal Pradesh found himself in hot water after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe. The Vigilance Bureau team apprehended the inspector as he took Rs 50,000 from a businessman in Una district, officials reported.

The matter arose when a battery supplier in Una filed a false return of Rs 5-6 lakhs, prompting the inspector to demand a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh for settling the issue. The deal, however, was settled for Rs 1.25 lakh, sources said.

Noticing the situation, the battery supplier alerted the Vigilance Bureau. In an orchestrated operation, the bureau set a trap and successfully nabbed the inspector at his GST office in Una, along with the bribe money, according to Vigilance Superintendent Virendra Kalia.

