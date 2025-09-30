Bribery Busted: GST Inspector Caught Red-Handed in Himachal

A GST inspector in Himachal Pradesh found himself in hot water after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe. The Vigilance Bureau team apprehended the inspector as he took Rs 50,000 from a businessman in Una district, officials reported.

The matter arose when a battery supplier in Una filed a false return of Rs 5-6 lakhs, prompting the inspector to demand a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh for settling the issue. The deal, however, was settled for Rs 1.25 lakh, sources said.

Noticing the situation, the battery supplier alerted the Vigilance Bureau. In an orchestrated operation, the bureau set a trap and successfully nabbed the inspector at his GST office in Una, along with the bribe money, according to Vigilance Superintendent Virendra Kalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)