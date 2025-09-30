Left Menu

Embezzlement Scandal Hits Jammu's Hare Krishna Gaushala

A senior BJP leader, Chander Mohan Gupta, and nine others are facing charges related to theft and embezzlement at the Hare Krishna Gaushala in Jammu. Accusations include the theft of 37 bovines and misappropriation of approximately Rs 97 lakhs, prompting legal proceedings and investigations to proceed.

In a significant legal development, a senior BJP leader and former Jammu Municipal Corporation Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, along with nine others, have been implicated in an embezzlement case involving the Hare Krishna Gaushala.

The individuals face serious charges, including the theft of 13 cows and 24 calves and the misappropriation of Rs 97 lakhs. This controversy centers around the Krishna Gaushala located in Top Sher Khania, Jammu.

The case was brought to the attention of judicial authorities following a complaint from Rohit Bali, General Secretary of the Hare Krishna Gaushala Charitable Trust, who alleged significant bovine theft and financial misconduct, prompting a court-ordered investigation.

