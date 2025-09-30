Embezzlement Scandal Hits Jammu's Hare Krishna Gaushala

In a significant legal development, a senior BJP leader and former Jammu Municipal Corporation Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, along with nine others, have been implicated in an embezzlement case involving the Hare Krishna Gaushala.

The individuals face serious charges, including the theft of 13 cows and 24 calves and the misappropriation of Rs 97 lakhs. This controversy centers around the Krishna Gaushala located in Top Sher Khania, Jammu.

The case was brought to the attention of judicial authorities following a complaint from Rohit Bali, General Secretary of the Hare Krishna Gaushala Charitable Trust, who alleged significant bovine theft and financial misconduct, prompting a court-ordered investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)