Protest Over Asia Cup: Shiv Sena Worker Vandalizes TVs in Thane

A purported Shiv Sena (UBT) worker, alongside an accomplice, orchestrated a violent protest in Thane by vandalizing TV sets in two local hotels. The incident, which took place amid the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, resulted in police action, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Kasarvadavali police, the two individuals, identified from Brahmand Naka, forcibly entered Hill Top and California hotels, disrupting the match telecast. The act reflects the opposition by Shiv Sena (UBT) to Indo-Pak cricket ties, citing Islamabad's terror links, sources said.

Senior Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar revealed that a formal complaint was lodged, leading to an FIR against the alleged perpetrators. The offenses registered fall under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning trespass and vandalism, as investigations continue.

