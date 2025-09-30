Left Menu

Protest Over Asia Cup: Shiv Sena Worker Vandalizes TVs in Thane

A man claiming to be a Shiv Sena (UBT) worker and his associate vandalized TV sets in two Thane hotels in protest against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match. The police have registered an FIR, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A purported Shiv Sena (UBT) worker, alongside an accomplice, orchestrated a violent protest in Thane by vandalizing TV sets in two local hotels. The incident, which took place amid the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final, resulted in police action, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Kasarvadavali police, the two individuals, identified from Brahmand Naka, forcibly entered Hill Top and California hotels, disrupting the match telecast. The act reflects the opposition by Shiv Sena (UBT) to Indo-Pak cricket ties, citing Islamabad's terror links, sources said.

Senior Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar revealed that a formal complaint was lodged, leading to an FIR against the alleged perpetrators. The offenses registered fall under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning trespass and vandalism, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

