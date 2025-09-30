Judge Halts Trump's Visa Revocation: A Victory for Free Speech on Campuses

A U.S. judge has struck down a Trump administration policy that involved revoking visas and deporting foreign students and faculty engaged in pro-Palestinian advocacy, declaring it unconstitutional.

Judge William Young determined the policy violated the First Amendment by curbing free speech on college campuses. This ruling marks a significant challenge to the Trump administration's immigration agenda, which had been criticized for targeting political viewpoints.

The decision came after a lawsuit filed by university faculty groups and follows a series of controversial arrests and deportations of students and faculty advocating for pro-Palestinian positions.

