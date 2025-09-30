Mumbai Crime Statistics: A 2023 Overview

Mumbai's criminal case figures have put it in the spotlight again as it registers 65,441 cases in 2023. The National Crime Records Bureau report places Mumbai fourth among the metropolitan cities affected by crime.

Delhi led the chart with a staggering 3,43,483 cases, followed by Bengaluru with 68,520 cases, and Kochi with 67,616 cases. This marks a trend where India's capital continues to struggle with crime control.

Moreover, Mumbai's status remained unchanged in murder cases, recording 124 incidents leading to 125 deaths, reflecting ongoing challenges for law enforcement.