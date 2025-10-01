Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Dehradun: Protest Erupts Over Derogatory Post

A derogatory social media post against Prophet Mohammad sparked protests in Dehradun's Patel Nagar. A young man was detained, and the situation remains tense but controlled. Authorities urged for peace and acted to prevent communal discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Dehradun's Patel Nagar, a social media post containing allegedly derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad has sparked significant unrest. The controversial post, uploaded by 19-year-old Gulshan Singh, originates from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. The content prompted immediate protests from the community.

Police conducted a flag march, urging locals to remain calm and maintain communal harmony while detaining Singh for questioning. Despite law enforcement's prompt response, tensions rose when approximately 800 protestors gathered at the local police post, chanting religious slogans and blocking roads.

To prevent escalation, police disbanded the assembly with minimal force. Both legal and community actions are ongoing, as Dehradun's leadership reiterates their firm stance against any form of religious extremism undermining state peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

