Tensions Escalate in Dehradun: Protest Erupts Over Derogatory Post

In Dehradun's Patel Nagar, a social media post containing allegedly derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad has sparked significant unrest. The controversial post, uploaded by 19-year-old Gulshan Singh, originates from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. The content prompted immediate protests from the community.

Police conducted a flag march, urging locals to remain calm and maintain communal harmony while detaining Singh for questioning. Despite law enforcement's prompt response, tensions rose when approximately 800 protestors gathered at the local police post, chanting religious slogans and blocking roads.

To prevent escalation, police disbanded the assembly with minimal force. Both legal and community actions are ongoing, as Dehradun's leadership reiterates their firm stance against any form of religious extremism undermining state peace.

