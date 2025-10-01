Court Ruling: Trump's 'War on Dissent' Violates Free Speech

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration's policy of deporting non-U.S. citizens for their pro-Palestinian views violates the Constitution. The decision condemned the administration's actions as threats to free speech rights.

U.S. District Judge William Young stated that non-citizens lawfully present in the U.S. have the same free speech rights as citizens, criticizing the policy as "arbitrary and capricious." The ruling was celebrated by plaintiffs, who viewed the case as an exposure of the administration's intent to silence opposition.

Despite testimony from Trump administration officials denying an ideological deportation policy, evidence presented suggested a coordinated effort to target pro-Palestinian individuals, sparking concerns reminiscent of McCarthy-era repression. The ruling serves as a pivotal stance on free speech amid growing fears of political suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)