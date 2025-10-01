Left Menu

Navigating Tensions: Italy Withdraws Naval Escort from Aid Flotilla

Italy has ceased tracking an aid flotilla heading to Gaza with a military vessel, exposing the convoy to Israeli forces. Despite Italy's urging to drop aid in Cyprus to avoid confrontation, the flotilla continues. Concerns rise about potential attacks as activists brace for interception.

01-10-2025
Italy has decided to stop monitoring an international aid flotilla headed for Gaza with a military escort, leaving the convoy exposed to potential intervention by Israeli forces. The Global Sumud Flotilla comprises over 40 civilian boats carrying around 500 individuals, including prominent figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Despite Italy's proposal for the flotilla to leave aid at a Cypriot port to circumvent confrontation, flotilla representatives firmly refuse, insisting on advancing. With the Italian frigate withdrawing at 150 nautical miles from Gaza, the mission asserts its commitment to breaking the blockade.

An Italian spokeswoman for the flotilla warns of imminent attacks as tensions with Israel escalate. Italian officials express concern over the potential for violence, while Israel, defending its blockade amid ongoing conflicts, sees the mission as a security threat.

