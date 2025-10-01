U.S. Judge Condemns Trump's Ideological Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Students

A U.S. District Judge in Boston has declared actions by the Trump administration to revoke visas and deport pro-Palestinian individuals as unconstitutional, citing First Amendment violations.

Judge William Young's 161-page decision accuses the administration of intimidating noncitizens opposed to Israeli policies, effectively stifling free speech on college campuses.

The ruling applauded by prominent academic and civil rights organizations, highlights ongoing legal battles over immigration policies and underscores the broader debate on free speech and democratic values under the Trump presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)