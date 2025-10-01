Judge Blocks Trump's Last-Minute Counterterrorism Funding Cuts

A federal judge in Rhode Island has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a $233 million cut in counterterrorism funding allocated to Democratic-led states, including New York and Illinois. The judge's decision, made on Tuesday, arises from a lawsuit filed by eleven states, accusing President Trump's administration of retaliating against states governed by Democrats by redirecting the funds at the fiscal year's end.

The states urgently sought a restraining order to halt the fund expiration, pending legal challenge. U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy approved the request, citing that the fund reductions were executed in a 'slapdash' manner that seemingly breached the Administrative Procedures Act, which bars arbitrary or capricious governmental decisions.

Judge McElroy's temporary restraining order prevents further reallocation of counterterrorism funds until the legal proceedings advance. The concern raised was the fiscal timing of these cuts, which closely followed another ruling blocking the Trump administration from withholding DHS funds from other Democratic-led states. Particularly affected were states like Illinois and New York, suffering reductions of 69% and 79% respectively.

