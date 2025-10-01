Left Menu

US News Roundup: Dealings, Shutdowns, and Strikes Shape the Week

The current US domestic news round-up features President Trump's recent deal with Pfizer on drug pricing, potential government shutdown effects on USDA data, a Harvard negotiation for a $500 million payment, and a proposed Broadway actors' strike. Additionally, legal matters concerning pro-Palestinian activists and school hiring practices highlight ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 05:23 IST
US News Roundup: Dealings, Shutdowns, and Strikes Shape the Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has struck a deal with Pfizer, ensuring the pharmaceutical giant reduces its Medicaid program drug prices, aligning them with global standards, in exchange for tariff exemptions. Trump anticipates other drug manufacturers will follow this pricing model in the U.S.

A potential federal government shutdown threatens to disrupt USDA's market-sensitive data reports and nutrition programs. Nonessential employees are likely to face temporary unpaid leave, while essential workers in public safety will remain active amid funding lapses.

Broadway faces potential disruption as Actors' Equity prepares for a strike amidst labor contract disagreements with the Broadway League, potentially shuttering many stage productions during peak attendance season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Michigan Church Shooting Stuns Community

Tragedy Strikes: Michigan Church Shooting Stuns Community

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Islamic School Collapse in East Java

Tragedy Strikes: Islamic School Collapse in East Java

 Global
3
U.S. Government Faces Impending Shutdown Amid Political Unrest

U.S. Government Faces Impending Shutdown Amid Political Unrest

 Global
4
Judge Disqualifies Nevada's Lead Prosecutor Sigal Chattah in Key Legal Move

Judge Disqualifies Nevada's Lead Prosecutor Sigal Chattah in Key Legal Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025