US News Roundup: Dealings, Shutdowns, and Strikes Shape the Week

President Donald Trump has struck a deal with Pfizer, ensuring the pharmaceutical giant reduces its Medicaid program drug prices, aligning them with global standards, in exchange for tariff exemptions. Trump anticipates other drug manufacturers will follow this pricing model in the U.S.

A potential federal government shutdown threatens to disrupt USDA's market-sensitive data reports and nutrition programs. Nonessential employees are likely to face temporary unpaid leave, while essential workers in public safety will remain active amid funding lapses.

Broadway faces potential disruption as Actors' Equity prepares for a strike amidst labor contract disagreements with the Broadway League, potentially shuttering many stage productions during peak attendance season.

