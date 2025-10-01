Mitsubishi's Major Move in Indian Finance

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is reportedly in the final stages of discussions to secure a 20% ownership in Shriram Finance, a prominent Indian non-banking finance enterprise. The deal is valued at 232 billion rupees, equivalent to approximately $2.61 billion, according to sources cited by the Economic Times on Wednesday.

The transaction could mark a substantial entry for Mitsubishi into the thriving financial sector of India, reflecting growing foreign interest in the nation's burgeoning non-banking financial companies.

As of now, Reuters has not independently verified the report. The current exchange rate stands at $1 equaling 88.8040 Indian rupees.

(With inputs from agencies.)