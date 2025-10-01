Left Menu

Mitsubishi's Major Move in Indian Finance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is negotiating to acquire a 20% stake in Indian firm Shriram Finance for 232 billion rupees. The Economic Times reported on the potential deal, which could signify a significant move into the Indian market by Mitsubishi. Reuters has yet to confirm the details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 06:35 IST
Mitsubishi's Major Move in Indian Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is reportedly in the final stages of discussions to secure a 20% ownership in Shriram Finance, a prominent Indian non-banking finance enterprise. The deal is valued at 232 billion rupees, equivalent to approximately $2.61 billion, according to sources cited by the Economic Times on Wednesday.

The transaction could mark a substantial entry for Mitsubishi into the thriving financial sector of India, reflecting growing foreign interest in the nation's burgeoning non-banking financial companies.

As of now, Reuters has not independently verified the report. The current exchange rate stands at $1 equaling 88.8040 Indian rupees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

 Global
2
Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

 Global
3
Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

 Global
4
GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025