Uber's Safety on Trial: Jury Decision in High-Profile Assault Case

In a landmark verdict, a California jury determined on Tuesday that Uber was not liable for the alleged sexual assault of a woman by her driver, as reported by her attorney. Despite identifying Uber's negligence in safety measures, the jury concluded it did not contribute significantly to the woman's harm.

This was the first trial among over 500 lawsuits brought against Uber, consolidated in a California state court, with more than 2,500 related cases pending in federal court. The accuser, using the name Jessica C., alleged the assault occurred during a 2016 ride. Although Uber continues to improve its safety protocols, safety concerns persist.

Uber has focused on safety enhancements, such as ride verification and survivor support, yet critics argue systemic problems remain. In light of these issues, a U.S. House subcommittee has requested Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to disclose details on the company's anti-assault measures.

