Pentagon Reaffirms Shift in Military Strategy in Iraq and Syria

The Pentagon on Tuesday reinforced its commitment to reducing its military mission in Iraq, with plans to transition control to Baghdad for combating ISIS remnants within the country. The U.S. and coalition allies will instead focus efforts on Syria and shift personnel largely to Iraq's Kurdistan region, according to an anonymous official.

At the start of 2025, approximately 2,500 U.S. troops were stationed in Iraq, alongside over 900 in Syria, as part of a coalition formed in 2014 against ISIS. Post-transition, U.S. forces in Iraq will drop below 2,000, primarily stationed in Erbil. There's no finalized number or timeline yet, according to the official.

Remaining U.S. troops in Baghdad will engage in bilateral security cooperation outside the anti-ISIS campaign. A senior defense official emphasized the transition reflects ISIS no longer posing a direct threat to Iraq or the U.S. homeland, facilitating Iraq's enhanced role in national security.