Left Menu

Pentagon Reaffirms Shift in Military Strategy in Iraq and Syria

The Pentagon announced plans to reduce its military presence in Iraq, allowing Iraq's forces to lead efforts against ISIS remnants. The U.S. will shift personnel to Iraq's Kurdistan and maintain a minor presence in Syria. This move aims to enhance Iraq's security capability while avoiding instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 07:10 IST
Pentagon Reaffirms Shift in Military Strategy in Iraq and Syria

The Pentagon on Tuesday reinforced its commitment to reducing its military mission in Iraq, with plans to transition control to Baghdad for combating ISIS remnants within the country. The U.S. and coalition allies will instead focus efforts on Syria and shift personnel largely to Iraq's Kurdistan region, according to an anonymous official.

At the start of 2025, approximately 2,500 U.S. troops were stationed in Iraq, alongside over 900 in Syria, as part of a coalition formed in 2014 against ISIS. Post-transition, U.S. forces in Iraq will drop below 2,000, primarily stationed in Erbil. There's no finalized number or timeline yet, according to the official.

Remaining U.S. troops in Baghdad will engage in bilateral security cooperation outside the anti-ISIS campaign. A senior defense official emphasized the transition reflects ISIS no longer posing a direct threat to Iraq or the U.S. homeland, facilitating Iraq's enhanced role in national security.

TRENDING

1
Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

 Global
2
Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

 Global
3
Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

 Global
4
GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

GIP Edges Closer to Landmark $38 Billion Acquisition of AES

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025