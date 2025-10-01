Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

The U.S. government launched a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff's department on Tuesday, accusing it of violating the Constitution by delaying the licensing process for concealed weapons.

The Department of Justice alleges a deliberate pattern of delay, with some applicants waiting up to two years for processing, infringing upon Second Amendment rights. Despite the sheriff's department issuing over 5,000 permits in 2025, complaint documents reveal only two out of nearly 4,000 applications between January 2024 and March 2025 were approved.

The lawsuit demands timely compliance with the law and challenges the department's bureaucratic inefficiencies. The case could have broader implications for gun rights under the U.S. vs. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, No. 25-09323, Central District of California.

(With inputs from agencies.)