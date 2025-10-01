Left Menu

Former Minister Gayatri Prajapati Demands Justice After Jail Assault

Following an attack on former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, his family is seeking increased security, calling the incident a conspiracy. Prajapati, injured in a jail altercation, has been serving a life sentence for alleged crimes his family claims he didn't commit. They demand a fair investigation.

Updated: 01-10-2025 09:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic plea for increased security, the family of former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati has described a recent assault on him in jail as part of a larger conspiracy. Prajapati, who sustained a 'superficial head injury,' was attacked on Tuesday by a fellow inmate inside Lucknow district jail.

Speaking to reporters, Prajapati alleged that a convicted inmate, Vishwas, attacked him with a knife. His daughter, Ankita, asserted that Prajapati, jailed for the past eight years for a crime he did not commit, has his life under threat. She urgently requested the Chief Minister's intervention, claiming that her father's innocence was overlooked.

The incident has sparked calls for justice, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding a judicial probe into the attack. An official statement noted that Prajapati's injuries occurred during a scuffle involving a sliding cupboard part. Questions remain unanswered about how the weapon entered the jail, raising suspicions among Prajapati's family and the political community.

