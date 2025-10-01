Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Joint Property Rights in Landmark Ruling

The Delhi High Court ruled that a husband cannot claim exclusive ownership of a jointly acquired property, even if he paid the EMIs. This decision emphasizes the legal standing of joint ownership and dismisses claims that solely financial contributions can override property rights established under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court declared that a husband cannot claim exclusive ownership of a property jointly registered with a spouse, even if he paid all the EMIs for it.

The bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar made this pivotal observation, emphasizing the legal recognition of joint ownership.

The ruling underlined that the husband's proposition would violate the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, which prohibits any individual from enforcing rights against another in whose name the property is recorded. The court noted that assertions based solely on financial contributions do not justify exclusive ownership claims.

