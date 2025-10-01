Delhi High Court Upholds Joint Property Rights in Landmark Ruling

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court declared that a husband cannot claim exclusive ownership of a property jointly registered with a spouse, even if he paid all the EMIs for it.

The bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar made this pivotal observation, emphasizing the legal recognition of joint ownership.

The ruling underlined that the husband's proposition would violate the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, which prohibits any individual from enforcing rights against another in whose name the property is recorded. The court noted that assertions based solely on financial contributions do not justify exclusive ownership claims.

