Greece Paralyzed by Nationwide Strike Over Controversial Labor Laws
A general strike in Greece led to widespread disruption, halting public transportation and affecting key services. Protestors, both from the public and private sectors, oppose new labor laws that introduce longer shift limits and reduced overtime caps. Unions demand better working conditions and return of collective bargaining.
A nationwide general strike in Greece caused chaos on Wednesday, as ferries were stuck in ports and public transportation across the capital was severely disrupted. Both public and private sector workers participated in protests against changes to labor laws.
The strike resulted in no taxis or trains operating in Athens for the entire 24-hour duration, with other public transport running on limited schedules. Disruptions extended to schools, courts, public hospitals, and municipalities, while protest marches were planned in central Athens and other cities.
Unions representing civil servants and private sector workers initiated the strike to oppose labor law changes deemed detrimental to worker rights. The new laws allow longer shifts of up to 13 hours, with a weekly cap of 48 hours and a yearly maximum of 150 overtime hours, sparking fears of labor abuses.
