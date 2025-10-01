Left Menu

Greece Paralyzed by Nationwide Strike Over Controversial Labor Laws

A general strike in Greece led to widespread disruption, halting public transportation and affecting key services. Protestors, both from the public and private sectors, oppose new labor laws that introduce longer shift limits and reduced overtime caps. Unions demand better working conditions and return of collective bargaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:21 IST
Greece Paralyzed by Nationwide Strike Over Controversial Labor Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A nationwide general strike in Greece caused chaos on Wednesday, as ferries were stuck in ports and public transportation across the capital was severely disrupted. Both public and private sector workers participated in protests against changes to labor laws.

The strike resulted in no taxis or trains operating in Athens for the entire 24-hour duration, with other public transport running on limited schedules. Disruptions extended to schools, courts, public hospitals, and municipalities, while protest marches were planned in central Athens and other cities.

Unions representing civil servants and private sector workers initiated the strike to oppose labor law changes deemed detrimental to worker rights. The new laws allow longer shifts of up to 13 hours, with a weekly cap of 48 hours and a yearly maximum of 150 overtime hours, sparking fears of labor abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

 Global
2
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
4
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025