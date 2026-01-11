Chaos in Iran: Protests Ignite Global Tensions

The streets of Iran are engulfed in violence and protests as more than 500 people have died, stirring global tensions. President Donald Trump's threats of intervention on behalf of protesters have been met with a stern warning from Tehran threatening U.S. military bases.

According to HRANA, an U.S.-based rights group, 490 protesters and 48 security personnel have been killed, with over 10,600 arrests. The unrest, sparked by soaring prices and dissatisfaction with clerical rulers, is the largest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

International reactions vary, with Israel on high alert and vigilance. Meanwhile, Iranian leadership accuses the U.S. and Israel of inciting the unrest, warning that an attack will also target Israel. President Trump remains supportive of the protestors, emphasizing their bravery in seeking freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)