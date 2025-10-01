Left Menu

UK Sanctions 70 Entities Linked to Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The UK imposed sanctions on 70 entities linked to Iran's nuclear program amid concerns about weapon development. This follows the E3's decision to trigger the UN snapback mechanism, reimposing sanctions. Tehran enriches uranium at near weapons-grade levels, raising international alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:32 IST
UK Sanctions 70 Entities Linked to Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has announced sanctions on 70 individuals and organizations tied to Iran's nuclear program as tensions over potential weapon development escalate. The British Foreign Office disclosed these measures on Tuesday, emphasizing their concerns over Iran's nuclear advancements.

These latest sanctions target 62 groups and nine individuals, and come after the UK, France, and Germany — collectively known as the E3 — opted to activate the 'snapback mechanism.' This mechanism reinstates United Nations sanctions on Iran, initially lifted during the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that Iran's nuclear ambitions have long posed a threat to global peace and security. The UK is committed to preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons, with current measures including restrictions on arms and missile technology development and uranium enrichment closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

 Global
2
Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Godavari on the Rise: Flood Alert in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

Dollar's Decline amid Government Shutdown Sparks Market Jitters

 Global
4
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025