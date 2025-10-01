UK Sanctions 70 Entities Linked to Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

The United Kingdom has announced sanctions on 70 individuals and organizations tied to Iran's nuclear program as tensions over potential weapon development escalate. The British Foreign Office disclosed these measures on Tuesday, emphasizing their concerns over Iran's nuclear advancements.

These latest sanctions target 62 groups and nine individuals, and come after the UK, France, and Germany — collectively known as the E3 — opted to activate the 'snapback mechanism.' This mechanism reinstates United Nations sanctions on Iran, initially lifted during the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that Iran's nuclear ambitions have long posed a threat to global peace and security. The UK is committed to preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons, with current measures including restrictions on arms and missile technology development and uranium enrichment closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)