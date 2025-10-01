Germany Revamps Aviation Security to Combat Hybrid Threats
Germany is re-evaluating its strategy to counter hybrid threats, particularly focusing on advancing its drone detection and interception capabilities. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt highlights a need for revising the Aviation Security Act in collaboration with the defense ministry.
- Country:
- Germany
In a strategic shift, Germany is intensifying its efforts to address the rising challenge of hybrid threats, with a specific emphasis on drone detection and interception. This plan was outlined by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt during a press conference at a cabinet retreat.
The minister underscored the importance of enhancing defense capabilities, including the contentious possibility of shooting down threatening aircraft. This move necessitates a revision of the existing Aviation Security Act, a process that will involve consultation with the Minister of Defence.
Dobrindt's remarks reflect Germany's proactive stance in modernizing its security measures to adapt to evolving threats, demonstrating the nation's commitment to safeguarding its airspace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Entrepreneur's Bold Pivot: From Silicon Valley to Defense Tech Innovations
Rajnath Singh Calls for Innovative Ecosystem in Defense Amid Technological Warfare
South Korea Increases Defense Budget by 8.2%
Europe's Drone Defense and Frozen Asset Strategy: EU Leaders in Crisis Talks
South Korea's Defense Strategy: Strengthening Security Through Innovation