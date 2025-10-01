Left Menu

Germany Revamps Aviation Security to Combat Hybrid Threats

Germany is re-evaluating its strategy to counter hybrid threats, particularly focusing on advancing its drone detection and interception capabilities. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt highlights a need for revising the Aviation Security Act in collaboration with the defense ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:54 IST
Germany Revamps Aviation Security to Combat Hybrid Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a strategic shift, Germany is intensifying its efforts to address the rising challenge of hybrid threats, with a specific emphasis on drone detection and interception. This plan was outlined by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt during a press conference at a cabinet retreat.

The minister underscored the importance of enhancing defense capabilities, including the contentious possibility of shooting down threatening aircraft. This move necessitates a revision of the existing Aviation Security Act, a process that will involve consultation with the Minister of Defence.

Dobrindt's remarks reflect Germany's proactive stance in modernizing its security measures to adapt to evolving threats, demonstrating the nation's commitment to safeguarding its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

 United Kingdom
2
Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

 India
3
Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

 Global
4
Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023

Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025