Germany Revamps Aviation Security to Combat Hybrid Threats

In a strategic shift, Germany is intensifying its efforts to address the rising challenge of hybrid threats, with a specific emphasis on drone detection and interception. This plan was outlined by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt during a press conference at a cabinet retreat.

The minister underscored the importance of enhancing defense capabilities, including the contentious possibility of shooting down threatening aircraft. This move necessitates a revision of the existing Aviation Security Act, a process that will involve consultation with the Minister of Defence.

Dobrindt's remarks reflect Germany's proactive stance in modernizing its security measures to adapt to evolving threats, demonstrating the nation's commitment to safeguarding its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)